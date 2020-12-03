−

Jaure is said to have started his football journey very early and was part of the [[Dynamos Football Club]] juniors since he was a fourteen year old.<ref name="a">[http://citizen.co.za/218130/amatuks-signs-dynamos-partson-jaure/ AmaTuks signs Dynamos’ Partson Jaure], ''Phakaaati'', Published: July 22, 2014, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref> He rose throgh the ranks but could not make it into the first team which saw him lacking much needed game time. He played for AMC in the ZIFA Eastern Region Divion 1 so that he gains more experience. Jaure was loaned to division one side La Liga Football Club under the tutelage of another former Dynamos son Naison Muchekela. After his loan spell away from Dembare the player made a spectacular return and broke into the first team and was named captain of the glamour boys. Despite his very young age, Jaure proved to be a very solid defender in the domestic league which also saw him receiving national teams call ups several times. Following impressive performances in the domestic league, the former Dembare defender attracted the attention of various South African clubs but the player eventually signed for Pretoria University without having gone through the traditional route of trials. Upon his return from South Africa, Partson Jaure joined Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club under Tonderai Ndiraya and later on crossed the Zambezi to join a Zambian national league outfit Buildcon where he did not last for long after his contract was terminated on mutual agreement. He came back to Zimbabwe and signed for newly promoted [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] outfit Manica Diamonds Football Club at the start of the 2019 football season.

