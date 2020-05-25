Difference between revisions of "Partson Tandiri"

In July 2018, Partson Tandiri was elected to Ward 35 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3028 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 35 Makoni RDC with 3028 votes, beating Caleb Chiringa of MDC-Alliance with 796 votes and Zacharia Ozil Gandawa of ZIPP with 68 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

