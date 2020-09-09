Difference between revisions of "Pascal Gonzo"

He was abducted on 8 December 2008 by five unidentified men who forcibly entered the [[ Zimbabwe Peace Project ]] 's (ZPP) premises in [[Mount Pleasant]], [[Harare]]. The unidentified men, who were in civilian clothes, forced him and another ZPP worker into one of six Mazda Familia sedans that were waiting outside.<ref name="hrw"> [https://www.hrw.org/news/2008/12/19/zimbabwe-end-enforced-disappearances], ''Human Rights Watch, Published: 19 December, 2008, Accessed: 9 September, 2020''</ref>

Pascal Gonzo is a Zimbabwean human rights activists who was abducted and tortured by State security agents in 2008.

Background

He was abducted on 8 December 2008 by five unidentified men who forcibly entered the Zimbabwe Peace Project's (ZPP) premises in Mount Pleasant, Harare. The unidentified men, who were in civilian clothes, forced him and another ZPP worker into one of six Mazda Familia sedans that were waiting outside.[1]

Damages

Pascal Gonzo approached the High Court seeking to have Vice President, Kembo Mohadi held in contempt after failing to pay him US$80 000 in damages. In 2009, Gonzo was abducted and tortured by State security agents. Also jointly sued with Mohadi is Giles Mutsekwa, a former MDC-T co-Home Affairs minister during the now-defunct inclusive government.

Gonzo, a member of the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) was detained and assaulted by police in 2009. He won a lawsuit in which the High Court ordered Mohadi and Mutsekwa to compensate him for the suffering he endured. The two were then Home Affairs co-ministers and Gonzo said despite repeated demands, he has not been paid.

He was abducted in 2008 on allegations of attempting to topple the now late former President Robert Mugabe's government. In his application, Gonzo said in November 2019, the High Court issued an order by consent in his favour that he be paid US$80 000 as damages but the respondents have failed to honour the payment.[2]









References