Pasi William Sachiti is a Zimbabwean UK based entrepreneur who has founded 4 companies, 3 of which he eventually sold. He was featured on Dragon's Den for his company, Clever Bins. His current company is called KarGo. Kar-Go is an artificial intelligence-controlled vehicle designed to deliver packages to homes.

Background

Sachiti went to Greystone Park primary and Oriel Boys High School. He then studied computer engineering at NIIT in Avondale at age 15. He was the youngest college student at NIIT. He went to the UK at 17.

Education

Sachiti studied AI & Robotics at Aberystwyth University in the UK. While there he invented an AI library assistant before creating Kar-Go.





Companies

MyCityVenue - Eventually sold to a company called Secret Escapes [1]

Clever Bins - Sachiti featured on the UK Television Show, Dragon's Den for this startup but was however unable to raise funding. He eventually sold the company for its solar patents however.













