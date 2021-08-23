Difference between revisions of "Pasi William Sachiti"
==Background==
Sachitiwent to Greystone Park primary and Oriel . He then studied computer engineering at NIIT in Avondale at age 15. He was the youngest college student at NIIT. He went to the UK at 17.
==Education==
Latest revision as of 08:04, 23 August 2021
|Pasi William Sachiti
Pasi William Sachiti
|Born
|Pasihapaori Chidziva
May 1984
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Academy of Robotics
|Known for
|Entrepreneurship
|Parent(s)
|Erica Chidziva (Medical scientist)
|Relatives
|Tinashe Chidziva (brother)
|Website
|instituteofrobotics
Pasi William Sachiti is a Zimbabwean UK based entrepreneur who has founded 4 companies, 3 of which he eventually sold. He was featured on Dragon's Den for his company, Clever Bins. His current company is called KarGo. Kar-Go is an artificial intelligence-controlled vehicle designed to deliver packages to homes.
Background
Sachiti went to Greystone Park primary and Oriel Boys High School. He then studied computer engineering at NIIT in Avondale at age 15. He was the youngest college student at NIIT. He went to the UK at 17.
Education
Sachiti studied AI & Robotics at Aberystwyth University in the UK. While there he invented an AI library assistant before creating Kar-Go.
Companies
- MyCityVenue - Eventually sold to a company called Secret Escapes [1]
- Clever Bins - Sachiti featured on the UK Television Show, Dragon's Den for this startup but was however unable to raise funding. He eventually sold the company for its solar patents however.
References
- ↑ Steve O'Hear, Secret Escapes Acquires My City Venue To Add More Events To Luxury Travel Club, TechCrunch, Published: Jul 24, 2014 , Retrieved: 19 June 2017