Difference between revisions of "Pasipanodya Entreprenuer"

Mr Pasipanodya, 'a middle class businessman' from Buhera, who ran a general-dealer store and a bottle store reported how he suffered from both sides, from 'the boys' as well as from the security forces. He was questioned by the Rhodesian army and arrested. When he returned, people had stolen goods from the store. First the army stopped him from selling maize meal, clothes and other items often supplied to the guerrillas by rural stores. Then it closed all the shops in the district. The 'comrades' do not appear to have behaved any better: as he lamented, 'how many shops have been emptied by them without buying anything are not countable. How many people have been killed because they are said to be vatengesi [sell-outs] are not countable ... They also have taken all my money through many different ways.'