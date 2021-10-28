Difference between revisions of "Passion Java"

In April 2021, Passion Java was elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG).<ref name="SM">[https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/chimombe-appointed-aag-president Chimombe appointed AAG president], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: April 25, 2021, Retrieved: October 28, 2021</ref>

In September 2020, he supported the collaboration of [[Jah Master]] and Tanzanian song bird [[Haitham Kim]] on the remix of the song ''Hello Mwari'' by Jah Master through his Passion Java Records label.<ref name="earground">Plot Mhako, [https://earground.com/2020/09/10/hello-mwari-jah-masters-collabo-with-tanzanian-star-haitham-kim-an-instant-hit/], ''EarGround, Published: 10 September, 2020, Accessed: 10 September, 2020''</ref>

Passion Java is a self-proclaimed prophet in Zimbabwe. He's one of the new age Pentecostal church religious leaders to emerge in Zimbabwe in recent decades. He is the founder of Passion Java Ministries and the Kingdom Embassy church.

In 2018 Java began sponsoring Zimdancehall musicians among them Enzo Ishall. Several such artists mention his name in their songs.

Background

Passion Java was born on 28 October 1988. He was raised and attended school kwaSeke. He was married to a lady of Ethiopian descent, Lily Tsegaye (February 2016) and was formerly married to Prophetess Yasmin with whom he had a son named Uebert Java named after Passion Java's spiritual father Uebert Angel[1]. He divorced his first wife Yasmin in late 2015.

The Establishment of Java Ministries

Born Passion Java, initially, he was a member of the Tabernacles of Grace Ministries for quite some time, together with his brother Apostle B Java.[2] When he pulled out of the Tabernacles of Grace ministries, he started an inter-denomination services in 2010 at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex where it is said that he commanded a very large following despite being 22 at the time.[2] During its infancy, the church organisation was called Kingdom Embassy.

It was also alleged that at that time he was already performing all sorts of miracles. He then temporarily moved to South Africa where he was also said to have continued with his trend of performing miracles. He made headlines in South Africa where he accurately told strangers their identity numbers.[2] Passion Java commenting on his miracle-working ability claimed that, "I was born with a special gift When I was very young, I used to have strange dreams depicting me in heaven and surrounded by angels. When I was in Form One, I specifically had a vision in which I saw a set of numbers spinning in the air. I ran off to tell our school Scripture Union facilitator about the vision and she screamed saying that it was her birth date".[1] He has also poured cold water on claims that he uses black magic to perform miracles arguing that prophets were actually superior to sangomas. After successfully launching his religious career, the name of the church was changed to Passion Java Ministries.

Flamboyant Lifestyle

Java has been in the news not only for his alleged ability to perform miracles, but his flamboyant lifestyle which has led many to question the source of his wealth as well as fuel speculation about his credibility as a bona fide prophet. He was alleged to have spent over USD 500 000 in one shopping spree where he bought three top of the range vehicles which included two Range Rovers and a Jaguar. The move was viewed by many as overspending by a man of the cloth and further heightened the skepticism which seems to surround public opinion on the so-called "prosperity gospel".[3]

The vehicles procured by Java were said to be for his senior pastors who also accompanied him on the shopping spree. Java was also reported to have had an equally flamboyant 24 birthday celebration which was celebrated at three different venues on three different days.[4] On one of the days the prophet is said to have rounded up about 110 street kids and before giving them a rare treat of pizza, chicken and a US$1,200 chariot birthday cake. The party then moved to a local hotel where Passion was joined by Uebert Angel and wife from the Spirit Embassy, Tabernacles of Grace Ministries leader Apostle Batsirai Java (who is Prophet Passion Java’s brother) and flamboyant Nigerian ‘Oga’ Chief Okeke.[4]

Church's position on lifestyle

In August 2019, following criticism of Java's flamboyant lifestyle and posts on social media his church commented that he was simply testifying what god can do

“We are being attacked as a Ministry, instead of people to appreciate social responsibility programs our man of God is doing there are actually persecuting us. “Pastors have stopped preaching about Jesus Christ on their pulpits and they are now attacking our prophet. “Prophet Passion is a blessed man, recently he bought a Lamborghini and he has also entered a deal with Gucci, when we publicise those things our aim is to show what God can do. “In every church there is a segment for testimonies, so what is wrong if our man of God testifies using social media platform?[5]

Music

Java Studio

Passion Java established a recording studio offered free recording services for gospel artists to record their work. The idea behind the establishment of the studio was the fact that most artistes despite being talented were facing challenges breaking new ground because they could not secure recording contracts. The studio was named Passion Java Ministries and is equipped with state of the art recording equipment not to mention being sound proof.[6] The infrastructure in and around the studio was said to be rivaled by those which appear on MTV base or Channel O owned by mega-rich producers and hip hop artists.[6]

Zimdancehall

From 2018 Java began working with Zimdancehall musicians in Zimbabwe with artists such as Enzo Ishall and producers such as Levelz. In March 2019 the Passion Java Riddim was released by Chill Spot Records with several artists featuring on it such as Enzo Ishall, Bazooker, Uncle Epatan, Boss Pumakol, Bounty Lisa, X-Fayah, Mad Viper, Poptain, Hwinza, Cantolman, Chifinhu, Cici, Master H, and Sharkboy.

In June 2019, the Prophet Passion Riddim was released by Tman or Mount Zion and JMP (Jeeperz). The riddim featured Enzo Ishal, Jah Master, Lady B, Dhadza D, Ricky Fire, Ninja Lipsy, Sniper Storm, Jnr Tocky, and Shaddy Brendon.

In September 2019, reports claimed Java had bought dancehall star Enzo Ishall out of his contract with Mbare based studio, Chillspot Records for a fee of R200 000.[7] In the same months there were reports that he had taken on South African based artist Buffalo Souljah to promote his music.[8]

Controversy

Dissociation with Tudor Bismark

In June 2015 Tudor Bismark clarified that Java had no links to his church after the later had apparently made claimed claims that he was affiliated to the former's church. In a statement published on his website, Bismark distanced himself from Java and Uebert Angel. He wrote that; "We - Chichi and I, and the ministries under our covering - do not endorse Passion Java and Uebert Angel, nor do we fellowship with them in any way. We have not sent them nor do they represent us in any capacity."[11]

Debts

Java's property which included a truck, public address system and chairs were attached after the man of the cloth had failed to settle a debt. Java and his wife were said to be owing Viewsat Limited a total of UD 37 500 for international telecommunications services provided for his channel, KTV.[12]

