Difference between revisions of "Passmore Madzudzu"

In July 2018, Passmore Madzudzu was elected to Ward 4 Mwenezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1764 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Mwenezi RDC with 1764 votes, beating Wilson Moyo of MDC-Alliance with 182 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]