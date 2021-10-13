Difference between revisions of "Passmore Mucheki"
In '''July 2018''', '''Passmore Mucheki''' was elected to Ward 19 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1005 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his...
Latest revision as of 12:50, 13 October 2021
In July 2018, Passmore Mucheki was elected to Ward 19 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1005 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 19 Muzarabani RDC with 1005 votes, beating Gilbert Gadzikwa of MDC Alliance with 105 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020