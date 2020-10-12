Difference between revisions of "Pastence Makoni"

In July 2018, Pastence Makoni was elected to Ward 12 Wedza RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1090 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Wedza RDC with 1090 votes, beating Isaac Makombe of MDC-Alliance with 257 votes and Chakanyuka Goneso of PRC with 58 votes. [1]

