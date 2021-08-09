Patati Patata

Patati Patata is a song by Zimbabwean musician Roki featuring Koffi Olomide and Rayvanny. The song was released under Passion Java Records. Patati Patata made history breaking Roki's own YouTube view count record.

Background

Koffi Olomide arrived in Zimbabwe on 14 July 2021 to record his vocals for the song.[1] Rayvanny also arrived in Zimbabwe around the same time. Initially it was reported that he would be collaborating with Roki on a separate song with some media outlets reporting that he would feature on a remix of Roki's hit song Chidzoka.[2]

Roki sings in a mixture of English and Shona whilst Rayvanny sings in a mixture of Swahili and Shona and Koffi Olomide chants Shona names and sings in French.

Meaning

The title of the song Patati Patata is possibly extracted from a French expression et patati et patata which according to lawlessfrench.com refers to "…an informal – and kind of fun – way to say that someone is running off at the mouth (talking a lot)…"[3]

Production

Patati Patata was produced by Oskido and mixed and mastered by Lizer Classic.[4]

Costume Designers

The costumes worn by Roki, Koffi Olomide and Rayvanny in the video were designed by John ‘Desiigner Jay Tee’ Mazhinye and byBakari.[5]

Video

The video for Patati Patata was shot in Harare and directed by: Director Kenny of SAP Studios. The crew is as follows:

Camerawork: Sweezy, Dallas

Video Producer: Gerald Zezuru Mushure

Executive Producer: Stewart Nyamayaro and Boss Lashaan

Line Producer: Joshua Muchena and Denzel Alpha

The video for the song premiered on Wednesday 4 August 2021. Patati Patata made history as Roki broke his own YouTube view count record after the video garnered over 2.1 million views in 48 hours.[6][7]

The video featured Beverly Sibanda.[8]

Watch Patati Patata's video below:

Roki - Patati Patata feat Koffi Olomide & Rayvanny (Official Video)

Reception

Patati Patata was released to mixed reviews by Zimbabweans. The part where Koffi Olomide mentions Emmerson Mnangagwa's name became a major talking point. A section of Zimbabweans said the chant ED Mnangagwa Number 1 was an endorsement of Mnangagwa which resulted in them labelling it a propaganda song for Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.[8][9][10]

View Buying Allegations

Hopewell Chin'ono accused Passion Java of buying views for Patati Patata. Chin'ono posted statistics comparing Jah Prayzah's youtube views and Patati Patata's YouTube views. He said that the data showed that Jah Prayzah’s views were organic and genuine. Hopewell also said that the data indicated that the views for Patati Patata showed sudden spikes that indicate that they are inorganic.

Writing on Twitter, Hopewell Chin'ono said:

The cheaters are continuing to deny the truth out of embarrassment. The left graph belongs to @jahprayzah His YouTube numbers and views are ORGANIC. The graph on the right belongs to the Fake Prophet Java, his numbers have sudden jumps showing that they are INORGANIC!

To buttress his allegations, Chin'ono also posted Viralyft's price chart which showed it can supply 100 000 YouTube views for only $374.99. Chin'ono’s allegations were met with mixed reactions. While some agreed with Chin'ono that the views were not genuine, others accused him of being fuelled by jealousy and disputed his claims.[11]