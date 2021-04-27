Difference between revisions of "Pathfinder Bus Accident (December 2013)"
Latest revision as of 13:11, 27 April 2021
|Pathfinder Bus Accident 2013
Pathfinder Bus After the Accidents
|Details
|Date
|6 December 2013
|Time
|Evening
|Location
|80 km peg: Harare-Bulawayo Highway
|Country
|Zimbabwe
|Bus operator
|Pathfinder Luxury Bus
|Bus owner
|Pathfinder Coaches
|Cause
|Collision with a Haulage Truck
|Statistics
|Deaths
|7
|Injuries
|37
|Damage
|Bus Damaged, Truck damaged.
Summary
Date: 6 Dec 2013
Location: 80 km peg Harare-Bulawayo Highway
Involved: Pathfinder Bus and Truck
Deaths: 7
Injuries: 37 injured
Cause of Accident: Collision with a Haulage Truck
Details of the Accident
Six people, including the driver, travelling in the Pathfinder bus and one passenger form the haulage truck died on the spot when the bus collided head-on with a haulage truck along the Bulawayo Harare highway.[1] The bus was travelling from Harare to Bulawayo when it hit a cow and veered into the lane of the oncoming truck. The accident occurred at about 7 pm, almost 80 km along the Bulawayo-Harare Road. A total of 66 people were on board the pathfinder bus. About 37 injured were rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).[1]
Pathfinder coaches is one of the many companies which ply the Harare- Bulawayo and Harare- Victoria Falls routes. The accident attracted attention from the stakeholders especially the commuting public about their safety in the country's major highways. One of the reasons brought forward was the bad state of roads with potholes all over. The other issue raised by the locals is the problem of stray animals from from communal areas and farms along the country's major highways.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 , Six people die in Pathfinder bus accident,Bulawayo 24, published:7 Dec 2014,retrieved:21 Jan 2015"