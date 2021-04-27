Difference between revisions of "Pathfinder Bus Accident (December 2013)"

Pathfinder coaches is one of the many companies which ply the Harare- Bulawayo and Harare- [[Victoria Falls]] routes. The accident attracted attention from the stakeholders especially the commuting public about their safety in the country's major highways. One of the reasons brought forward was the bad state of roads with potholes all over. The other issue raised by the locals is the problem of stray animals from from communal areas and farms along the country's major highways.

Pathfinder Bus Accident 2013 Pathfinder Bus After the Accident Pathfinder Bus After the Accidents Details Date 6 December 2013 Time Evening Location 80 km peg: Harare-Bulawayo Highway Country Zimbabwe Bus operator Pathfinder Luxury Bus Bus owner Pathfinder Coaches Cause Collision with a Haulage Truck Statistics Deaths 7 Injuries 37 Damage Bus Damaged, Truck damaged.

Summary

Date: 6 Dec 2013

Location: 80 km peg Harare-Bulawayo Highway

Involved: Pathfinder Bus and Truck

Deaths: 7

Injuries: 37 injured

Cause of Accident: Collision with a Haulage Truck



Details of the Accident

Six people, including the driver, travelling in the Pathfinder bus and one passenger form the haulage truck died on the spot when the bus collided head-on with a haulage truck along the Bulawayo Harare highway.[1] The bus was travelling from Harare to Bulawayo when it hit a cow and veered into the lane of the oncoming truck. The accident occurred at about 7 pm, almost 80 km along the Bulawayo-Harare Road. A total of 66 people were on board the pathfinder bus. About 37 injured were rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).[1]

Pathfinder coaches is one of the many companies which ply the Harare- Bulawayo and Harare- Victoria Falls routes. The accident attracted attention from the stakeholders especially the commuting public about their safety in the country's major highways. One of the reasons brought forward was the bad state of roads with potholes all over. The other issue raised by the locals is the problem of stray animals from from communal areas and farms along the country's major highways.