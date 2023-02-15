Dr. Patience Chihomvu

A Zimbabwean researcher, Dr Patience Chihomvu, is the only African selected for AstraZeneca’s Postdoctoral Challenge. She is one of six finalists chosen for a fully funded postdoctoral research position. In 2021 AstraZeneca invested $8 billion in R&D, around 21 percent of the Company’s turnover, in order to continue to discover and develop medicines which transform the lives of patients.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary: BSc (Hons), National University of Science and Technology, 2003 - 2007.

MTech, Biotechnology, Vaal University of Technology, 2013 - 2015.

PhD, Biotechnology, Vaal University of Technology, 2015 - 2019.



Service / Career

2009 - 2013, lecturer/coordinator, School of Hospitality and Tourism.

2017 - 2019, lecturer, Vaal University of Technology.

linkedin [1]

Events

In December 2022, Dr Patience Chihomvu became the only African selected for AstraZeneca’s Postdoctoral Challenge. She is one of six finalists chosen for a fully funded postdoctoral research position. She said she will be in Gothenburg, Sweden, the R&D facility which hosted the finalists. She lectured at the Vaal University of Technology in South Africa.

The competition invited PhD students and postdoctoral researchers to propose innovative drug development concepts. Her research will focus on drug discovery using the medicinal herb Zumbani, Lippia javanica, also called “lemon bush” or “fever tree. Dr Chihomvu will continue to focus her research on microbiology, molecular biology, and tissue culture. Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; invalid names, e.g. too many

Further Reading