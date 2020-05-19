Difference between revisions of "Patience Mlambo"

In July 2018, Patience Mlambo was elected to Ward 18 Chipinge RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1423 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Chipinge RDC with 1423 votes, beating Samuel Sithole of Zanu-PF with 1201 votes and Grow And See Sithole of PRC with 125 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

