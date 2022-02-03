'''Patience Musa''' is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality who works for [[BancABC]]. She is a former [[ZiFM Stereo]] producer/presenter. She is also a solo singer who once formed part of the group Mateo and Friends together with [[Willom Tight]] and [[Mateo Kaunda]].

'''Patience Musa''' is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality who works for [[ZiFM Stereo]] as a producer/presenter. She is also a solo singer who once formed part of the group Mateo and Friends together with [[Willom Tight]] and [[Mateo Kaunda]].

Background

Patience Musa was born on 14 March 1979.[1] She is a mother of one.[2] She is the daughter of cartoonist Hassan Musa.[3]

Education

Patience attended Alfred Beit Primary School before transferring to Avonlea Primary School for her primary education[1] before enrolling at Hatfield High School.[4] Patience did her advanced level at Christian College of Southern Africa. After completing her high school education, Patience enrolled at the Harare Polytechnic where she studied for a Diploma in Graphic Designing.

Career

Patience made her singing debut in 1999 while she was studying for her advanced level. She was part of a group that comprised of Willom Tight and Mateo Kaunda. Together they released songs such as "Asambe Africa" and "Pamuhacha". She started singing backing vocals for different local artists such as Taso, the gospel group Gospel Trumpet, Fungai Malianga and Matthew Kaunda. In the same year, Patience joined Nexus, a talent agency that was founded by Edgar Langevelt. In June 1999, Patience took part in a singing competition that was put together by the Ghetto Blues Club. She was a finalist together with singing sensation Kudzai Sevenzo and Michelle Jangano who won the competition.[1]

Her collaboration with Mateo Kaunda was so successful such that in 2000 they began working on an album titled "Impressions Of Africa Volume Two". As part of Mateo and Friends, Patience participated in the "Artists Against Aids" campaign as well as the "Artists Against Poverty" which were organised by Rooftop promotions. She also performed at the first Harare International Festival of the Arts in 1999 as part of Mateo and Friends. Mateo and Friends eventually disbanded and Patience went back to finish her Diploma in Graphic Designing at Harare Polytechnic. Patience later joined the band The Other Four as a vocalist. The group was made up of former Mateo and Friends instrumentalists.[1]

She released her debut project "With Love" in 2002 and the single "Zvirinani" became an instant hit on local television and radio stations. The album was released by Ruffcuts Records which at the time also housed former band mate Mateo. For her next project Patience teamed up with Gramma Records and released a self-titled album, Patience which included the song "Crossroads" which she co-wrote with poet Chirikure Chirikure.[1]

In 2010 she released the album "Patie" backed by the band Jazz Invitation.[2] She released her fourth album in 2014.[5] Patience has shared the stage with musicians such as the late South African great, Brenda Fassie, Zimbabwean musicians; Dorothy Masuku, Oliver Mtukudzi, Andy Brown and Busi Ncube among many others.[1]

From 2005 to 2006 Patience worked as a graphic designer for Quill Advertising. In 2005 she hosted the reality show Tourism Challenge which aired on ZBC. She joined ZiFM Stereo in August 2012 and she presents the programme The XhaleBlock.

Discography

Albums

With Love (2002)

Patience (2005)

Patie (2010)

Video Gallery

Runako Rwemumoyo

Mwana Wangu Live Performance



















