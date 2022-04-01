Difference between revisions of "Patience Tonde"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Patience Tonde<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:22, 1 April 2022
|Patience Tonde
|Other names
|Popsy
|Known for
|Being a presenter on Power FM
|Website
|instagram
Patience Tonde popularly known as Popsy is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She works as a presenter on Power FM.
Background
Age
Popsy was born on 27 March.[1]
Career
Popsy presents The Connexion every weekday from 9PM to midnight.
References
- ↑ Power FM Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: March 27, 2019, Retrieved: April 1, 2022