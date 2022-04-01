|description= Patience Tonde popularly known as Popsy is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She works as a presenter on Power FM.

Background

Age

Popsy was born on 27 March.[1]

Career

Popsy presents The Connexion every weekday from 9AM to midday.

