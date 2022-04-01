Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Patience Tonde"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Patience Tonde<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 91: Line 91:
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
Popsy presents ''The Connexion'' every weekday from 9PM to midnight.
+
Popsy presents ''The Connexion'' every weekday from 9AM to midday.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 100: Line 100:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Patience Tonde, Popsy Power FM
 
|keywords= Patience Tonde, Popsy Power FM
|description=  
+
|description= Patience Tonde popularly known as Popsy is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She works as a presenter on Power FM.
 
|image= DJ Popsy.jpg
 
|image= DJ Popsy.jpg
 
|image_alt= Patience Tonde Biography
 
|image_alt= Patience Tonde Biography

Latest revision as of 14:24, 1 April 2022

Patience Tonde
Patience Tonde Biography
Other namesPopsy
Known forBeing a presenter on Power FM
Websiteinstagram.com/lilylilo22

Patience Tonde popularly known as Popsy is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She works as a presenter on Power FM.

Background

Age

Popsy was born on 27 March.[1]

Career

Popsy presents The Connexion every weekday from 9AM to midday.

References

  1. Power FM Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: March 27, 2019, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Patience_Tonde&oldid=116270"