Latest revision as of 14:24, 1 April 2022
|Patience Tonde
|Other names
|Popsy
|Known for
|Being a presenter on Power FM
|Website
|instagram
Patience Tonde popularly known as Popsy is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She works as a presenter on Power FM.
Background
Age
Popsy was born on 27 March.[1]
Career
Popsy presents The Connexion every weekday from 9AM to midday.
References
- ↑ Power FM Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: March 27, 2019, Retrieved: April 1, 2022