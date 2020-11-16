Difference between revisions of "Patricia Chibaya"
In July 2018, Patricia Chibaya was elected to Ward 2 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 783 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chinhoyi Municipality with 783 votes, beating Stuart Yasini of Zanu-PF with 628 votes, Lucia Nzwere, independent with 171 votes, Chimurenga Chamunorwa Nharara, independent with 47 votes, Christopher Kahonde of NPF with 39 votes and Pennington Manwere of PRC with 11 votes. [1]
