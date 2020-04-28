Patricia Mabviko Musanhu is a Zimbabwean media personality. She is a former presenter of popular TV programs in the 90s and 2000s like ZBC's Coke on the Beat. As a TV personality Mabviko worked alongside other personalities like Peter Johns.

Mabviko is currently a media and communiations consultant based in Harare. She has consulted for organisations including United Nations, ADRA Zimbabwe, World Education Incorporated Bantwana.

Education

Mabviko studied at the Harare Polytechnic college for a National Diploma in Mass Communications from 1994 to 1996. In 2009 she completed a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies at Zimbabwe Open University. Afterward, she attained a Masters in Video Production and Film Studies at The Unversity of West London.

Pictures



