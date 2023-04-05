Patricia Putsai is a popular Zimbabwean actress. She is most known for acting in collaboration skits with Nigel Tha Slick Pastor, Gamuchirai Duve, and Comic Pastor. Patricia featured in several episodes of the Zimbabwean TV series Tunga.

Acting Career

Patricia started off her career when she auditioned for a role in the TV show, Tunga. At the time she was at Midlands State University. She eventually left Tunga to complete her studies.

She later joined Comic Pastor and Nigel The Slick Pastor.

Awards

Patricia won the 2022 Emerging Female Actor of the Year Award at the Ladies in Media Awards (Lima) held in Ghana on 25 March 2023.[1]

The awards mainly honour female media personalities in five African countries – Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Filmography

Inside Out

Tunga

Bamnini Nijo

Crossroads

Trivia

She is stated that she is inspired by Viola Davis and Shonda Rhimes.

