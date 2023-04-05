Difference between revisions of "Patricia Putsai"
She later joined Comic Pastor and Nigel The Slick Pastor.
==Videos==
*Inside Out
*Tunga
==Social Media Channels==
|Patricia Putsai
|Known for
|Acting
Patricia Putsai is a popular Zimbabwean actress. She is most known for acting in collaboration skits with Nigel Tha Slick Pastor, Gamuchirai Duve, and Comic Pastor. Patricia featured in several episodes of the Zimbabwean TV series Tunga.
Acting Career
Patricia started off her career when she auditioned for a role in the TV show, Tunga. At the time she was at Midlands State University. She eventually left Tunga to complete her studies.
She later joined Comic Pastor and Nigel The Slick Pastor.
Awards
Patricia won the 2022 Emerging Female Actor of the Year Award at the Ladies in Media Awards (Lima) held in Ghana on 25 March 2023.[1]
The awards mainly honour female media personalities in five African countries – Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Videos
Filmography
- Inside Out
- Tunga
- Bamnini Nijo
- Crossroads
Social Media Channels
- Facebook: patricia.putsai
Trivia
- She is stated that she is inspired by Viola Davis and Shonda Rhimes.
Pictures
References
- ↑ NEW: Zim actresses scoop international awards, The Sunday Mail, Published: 29 March 2023, Retrieved: 05 March 2023