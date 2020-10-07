'''Patricia Putsai''' is a popular Zimbabwean actress. She is most known for acting in collaboration skits with [[Nigel Tha Slick Pastor]], [[ Gamuchirai Duve ]], and [[Comic Pastor]]. Patricia featured in several episodes of the Zimbabwean TV series [[Tunga (film) | Tunga]].

'''Patricia Putsai''' is a popular Zimbabwean actress. She is most known for acting in collaboration skits with [[Nigel Tha Slick Pastor]], [[ Gamu Dube ]], and [[Comic Pastor]]. Patricia featured in several episodes of the Zimbabwean TV series [[Tunga (film) | Tunga]].

| notable_works = <!-- produces label "Notable work"; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label "Notable credit(s)"; or by |works=, which produces label "Works"; or by |label_name=, which produces label "Label(s)" -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label "Notable work"; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label "Notable credit(s)"; or by |works=, which produces label "Works"; or by |label_name=, which produces label "Label(s)" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

Patricia Putsai is a popular Zimbabwean actress. She is most known for acting in collaboration skits with Nigel Tha Slick Pastor, Gamuchirai Duve, and Comic Pastor. Patricia featured in several episodes of the Zimbabwean TV series Tunga.

Acting Career

Patricia started off her career when she auditioned for a role in the TV show, Tunga. At the time she was at Midlands State University. She eventually left Tunga to complete her studies.

She later joined Comic Pastor and Nigel The Slick Pastor.

Videos

Patricia and Gamu Behind the Scenes video







Filmography

Inside Out

Tunga

Social Media Channels

Trivia

She is stated that she is inspired by Viola Davis and Shonda Rhimes.

Pictures