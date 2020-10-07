Difference between revisions of "Patricia Putsai"
|Patricia Putsai
|Known for
|Acting
Patricia Putsai is a popular Zimbabwean actress. She is most known for acting in collaboration skits with Nigel Tha Slick Pastor, Gamuchirai Duve, and Comic Pastor. Patricia featured in several episodes of the Zimbabwean TV series Tunga.
Acting Career
Patricia started off her career when she auditioned for a role in the TV show, Tunga. At the time she was at Midlands State University. She eventually left Tunga to complete her studies.
She later joined Comic Pastor and Nigel The Slick Pastor.
Videos
Filmography
- Inside Out
- Tunga
Social Media Channels
- Facebook: patricia.putsai
Trivia
- She is stated that she is inspired by Viola Davis and Shonda Rhimes.