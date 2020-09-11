Difference between revisions of "Patrick Chidakwa"

Patrick Chidakwa was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu PF. He was the Zanu PF Marondera East legislator at the time of his death on 11 September 2020 at a South African hospital.[1]

Background

Patrick Chidakwa attended Peterhouse Boys for his secondary education. He was the Marondera East legislator and a member of the Zanu PF party.

Death

Patrick Chidakwa died on 11 September 2020 in a South African hospital. Family representative Richard Mavhunga said the legislator was diabetic and had a heart ailment.[2]


