In July 2018, Patrick Chipere was elected to Ward 1 Rusape Town Council, for MDC Alliance with 987 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Rusape Town Council with 987 votes, beating Tendayi John Arthur Chiwaka of Zanu PF with 448 votes, Tafadzwa Brighton Saungweme, independent, with 97 votes, and Agnes Kamwenda of NCA with 10 votes. [1]

