'''Patrick Dube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda
'''Patrick Dube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliamentfor [[Gwanda]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].
==References==
[[Category:Politicians]]
Patrick Dube is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Gwanda Central Constituency, he is a member of the MDC Alliance.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda Central returned to Parliament:
- Edson Gumbo of Zanu PF with 7 457 votes or 52.10 percent,
- Julieth Nkiwane of MDC-T with 4 048 votes or 28.28 percent,
- Patrick Dube of MDC with 2 571 votes or 17.96 percent,
- Mthetho Mlilo of ZAPU with 237 votes or 1.66 percent,.
Total 14 313 votes
Dube contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 10 390 votes.