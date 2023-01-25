Dube contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 10,390 votes.

* [[Mthetho Mlilo]] of ZAPU with 237 votes or 1.66 percent,.

* '''Patrick Dube''' of MDC with 2 571 votes or 17.96 percent,

* [[Julieth Nkiwane]] of MDC-T with 4 048 votes or 28.28 percent,

* [[Edson Gumbo]] of Zanu PF with 7 457 votes or 52.10 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Gwanda]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Patrick Dube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[Gwanda]] Central Constituency, he is a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

Total 14 313 votes

