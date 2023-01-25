Pindula

'''Patrick Dube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Gwanda]] Central Constituency, he is a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].
==Personal Details==
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Service/Career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Gwanda]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Edson Gumbo]] of Zanu PF with 7 457 votes or 52.10 percent,
* [[Julieth Nkiwane]] of MDC-T with 4 048 votes or 28.28 percent,
* '''Patrick Dube''' of MDC with 2 571 votes or 17.96 percent,
* [[Mthetho Mlilo]] of ZAPU with 237 votes or 1.66 percent,.
'''Total''' '''14 313 votes'''
Dube contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 10 390 votes.
Patrick Dube
Political partyMDC Alliance

Patrick Dube is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Gwanda Central Constituency, he is a member of the MDC Alliance.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda Central returned to Parliament:

  • Edson Gumbo of Zanu PF with 7 457 votes or 52.10 percent,
  • Julieth Nkiwane of MDC-T with 4 048 votes or 28.28 percent,
  • Patrick Dube of MDC with 2 571 votes or 17.96 percent,
  • Mthetho Mlilo of ZAPU with 237 votes or 1.66 percent,.

Total 14 313 votes

Dube contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 10 390 votes.

Events

References

