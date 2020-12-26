Pindula

Patrick Langwana

Patrick Langwana was a newsreader for ZiFM Stereo. He read the news in Ndebele.

Death

Patrick Langwana died on 9 January 2020 after a short illness. [1]

References

  1. ZiFM Stereo announces the passing of beloved newsreader Patrick Langwana, 3-mob.com, Published January 9, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020
