Difference between revisions of "Patrick Langwana"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Patrick Langwana -Pindula
|+
|title= Patrick Langwana -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Patrick Langwana, Patrick Langwana ZiFM
|keywords= Patrick Langwana, Patrick Langwana ZiFM
Latest revision as of 11:15, 26 December 2020
Patrick Langwana was a newsreader for ZiFM Stereo. He read the news in Ndebele.
Death
Patrick Langwana died on 9 January 2020 after a short illness. [1]
References
- ↑ ZiFM Stereo announces the passing of beloved newsreader Patrick Langwana, 3-mob.com, Published January 9, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020