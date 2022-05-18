Patrick Mandizha is a Zimbabwean football coach and retired footballer. As a footballer, Mandizha played as a striker for Shabanie Mine Football Club. He is the second assistant coach at FC Platinum.

Career

In 2009, Mandizha joined FC Platinum while it was still in Division One and fighting for promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Patrick Mandizha played for Shabanie Mine and Black Rhinos Football Club.[1]

Coaching

Patrick Mandizha was introduced to coaching by Benjamin Moyo. He said that when Moyo joined FC Platinum he asked Mandizha to be one of his backroom staff.[1]

In August 2014, Mandizha took over as FC Platinum head coach after Lloyd Mutasa resigned. At the time Mandizha was an assistant coach in the junior development programme.[2]