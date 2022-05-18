Difference between revisions of "Patrick Mandizha"
==Career==
===Football===
In 2009, Mandizha joined [[FC Platinum]] while it was still in Division One and fighting for promotion to the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. Patrick Mandizha played for Shabanie Mine and [[Black Rhinos Football Club]].<ref name="TC">Sikhumbuzo Moyo,
In 2009, Mandizha joined [[FC Platinum]] while it was still in Division One and fighting for promotion to the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. Patrick Mandizha played for Shabanie Mine and [[Black Rhinos Football Club]].<ref name="TC">Sikhumbuzo Moyo,
Patrick Mandizha is a Zimbabwean football coach and retired footballer. As a footballer, Mandizha played as a striker for Shabanie Mine Football Club. He is the second assistant coach at FC Platinum.
Career
Football
In 2009, Mandizha joined FC Platinum while it was still in Division One and fighting for promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Patrick Mandizha played for Shabanie Mine and Black Rhinos Football Club.[1]
Coaching
Patrick Mandizha was introduced to coaching by Benjamin Moyo. He said that when Moyo joined FC Platinum he asked Mandizha to be one of his backroom staff.[1]
In August 2014, Mandizha took over as FC Platinum head coach after Lloyd Mutasa resigned. At the time Mandizha was an assistant coach in the junior development programme.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sikhumbuzo Moyo, No regrets at joining FC Platinum: Mandizha, The Chronicle, Published: February 29, 2020, Retrieved: May 18, 2022
- ↑ Lloyd Mutasa Quits FC Platinum, RadioVop, Published: August 7, 2014, Retrieved: May 18, 2022