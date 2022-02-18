In July 2018, Patrick Masango was elected to Ward 11 Bindura Municipality, for Zanu PF with 894 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Bindura Municipality with 894 votes, beating Amiri Njawala of MDC Alliance with 430 votes, Danny Tumozo of NPF with 121 votes, Dany Tafadzwa Chimoko, independent, with 85 votes, Samson Dzvairo of PRC with 36 votes, and Tinashe Max Tafa of MDC-T with 19 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]