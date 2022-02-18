Difference between revisions of "Patrick Masango"
In July 2018, Patrick Masango was elected to Ward 11 Bindura Municipality, for Zanu PF with 894 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Bindura Municipality with 894 votes, beating Amiri Njawala of MDC Alliance with 430 votes, Danny Tumozo of NPF with 121 votes, Dany Tafadzwa Chimoko, independent, with 85 votes, Samson Dzvairo of PRC with 36 votes, and Tinashe Max Tafa of MDC-T with 19 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022