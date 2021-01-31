Difference between revisions of "Patrick Nyamhunga"
Patrick Nyamhunga was a veteran Zimbabwean broadcaster who worked for ZBC. He died on 31 January 2021.
Career
Patrick Nyamhunga worked for Radio One now Classic 263 in the early '80s.[1]
Death
Nyamhunga died on 31 January 2021. The cause of death was unrevealed.
