(Created page with "'''Patrick Nyamhunga''' was a veteran Zimbabwean broadcaster who worked for ZBC. He died on 31 January 2021. ==Career== Patrick Nyamhunga worked for Radio One now ...")
 
Patrick Nyamhunga was a veteran Zimbabwean broadcaster who worked for ZBC. He died on 31 January 2021.

Career

Patrick Nyamhunga worked for Radio One now Classic 263 in the early '80s.[1]

Death

Nyamhunga died on 31 January 2021. The cause of death was unrevealed.

References

  1. Zimbabwe: Ill-Prepared ZBC Fails to Launch TV2 due to "technical unpreparedness and lack of programmes”, Balancing Act Africa, Published: January 23, 2010, Retrieved: January 31, 2021
