Patrick Olivier was a Zimbabwean businessman and manager at popular restaurant Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria in Avondale.
Background
Olivier was also the Chair of Avondale CCC.
Death
Patrick Olivier succumbed to Covid-19 on January 2, 2021 according to an update by Fortune Chasi on Twitter.[1]
References
- ↑ Fortune Chasi, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021