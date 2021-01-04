Difference between revisions of "Patrick Olivier"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "''' Patrick Olivier''' was a Zimbabwean businessman and manager at popular restaurant Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria in Avondale. ==Background== Olivier was also t...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
''' Patrick Olivier''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman and manager at popular restaurant [[Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria]] in [[Avondale]].
|+
'''Patrick Olivier''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman and manager at popular restaurant [[Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria]] in [[Avondale]].
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Business People]]
[[Category:Business People]]
Latest revision as of 11:50, 4 January 2021
Patrick Olivier was a Zimbabwean businessman and manager at popular restaurant Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria in Avondale.
Background
Olivier was also the Chair of Avondale CCC.
Death
Patrick Olivier succumbed to Covid-19 on January 2, 2021 according to an update by Fortune Chasi on Twitter.[1]
References
- ↑ Fortune Chasi, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021