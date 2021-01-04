Difference between revisions of "Patrick Olivier"
[[File:Patrick_Olivier.jpg|thumb|right|Patrick Olivier (middle)]]'''Patrick Olivier''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman and manager at popular restaurant [[Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria]] in [[Avondale]].
==Background==
==Background==
Patrick Olivier was a Zimbabwean businessman and manager at popular restaurant Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria in Avondale.
Background
Olivier was also the Chair of Avondale CCC.
Death
Patrick Olivier succumbed to Covid-19 on January 2, 2021 according to an update by Fortune Chasi on Twitter.[1]
References
- ↑ Fortune Chasi, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021