In July 2018, Patrick Panas Machengo was elected to Ward 15 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1081 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Guruve RDC with 1081 votes, beating Munashe Mandaza of MDC Alliance with 36 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022