Difference between revisions of "Patrick Sagandira"

Patrick Sagandira is a Zimbabwean businessman and politician. He is a member of MDC Alliance.
Background
Wife
Patrick Sagandira's first wife is named Doreen and his second wife is Patience Mandiyambira.
Sagandira's first wife Doreen appeared in court facing charges of stealing underpants from Sagandira and his second wife. Doreen was acquitted at the close of the State case after the magistrate ruled that the case was very weak and fabricated.[1]
Children
Onayi Sagandira
Sagandira's son Onayi appeared in court in 2021 for beating him. Onayi accused his father of neglecting him. Onayi pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Rufaro Mangwiro.
He told the court that his father was lying about the assault. Onayi claimed that his father assaulted him, before rushing to make a false police report. The court heard that Onayi assaulted his father several times all over the body, resulting in him sustaining some injuries.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Son assaults MDC-A treasurer, The Manica Post, Published: May 6, 2021, Retrieved: May 7, 2021