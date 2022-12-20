He told the court that his father was lying about the assault. Onayi claimed that his father assaulted him , before rushing to make a false police report. The court heard that Onayi assaulted his father several times all over the body , resulting in him sustaining some injuries . <ref name = "MP"/>

Patrick Sagandira is a businessman and politician. He was a member of MDC Alliance.

Personal Details

Marriage: His first wife is named Doreen and his second wife is Patience Mandiyambira.

First wife Doreen appeared in court facing charges of stealing underpants from Sagandira and his second wife. Doreen was acquitted at the close of the State case after the magistrate ruled that the case was very weak and fabricated. [1]

Children: Sagandira's son Onayi Sagandira appeared in court in 2021 for beating him. Onayi accused his father of neglecting him. Onayi pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Rufaro Mangwiro.

He told the court that his father was lying about the assault. Onayi claimed that his father assaulted him, before rushing to make a false police report. The court heard that Onayi assaulted his father several times all over the body, resulting in him sustaining some injuries.[1]



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni Central returned to Parliament:

Patrick Chinamasa of Zanu PF with 7 654 votes or 50.14 percent,

Simba Makoni of MKD with 3 411 votes or 22.34 percent,

Patrick Sagandira of MDC–T with 3 646 votes or 23.88 percent,

of MDC–T with 3 646 votes or 23.88 percent, Clever Mukuwapasi of MDC–N with 555 votes or 3.64 percent,

Total 15 266 votes

Events

