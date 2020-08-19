Difference between revisions of "Patrick Severino Marozhe"

In July 2018, Patrick Severino Marozhe was elected to Ward 31 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1083 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Bikita RDC with 1083 votes, beating Moses Maposa of MDC-Alliance with 835 votes and Chokuda Ponciano Chireshe, independent with 177 votes. [1]

