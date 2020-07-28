In '''July 2020''', '''Patrick Zhuwao''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

As Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister, ''' Zhuwawo ''' was reported to have caused confusion on the terms of Zimbabwe 's [[Indigenisation Law]]. ''' Zhuwawo ''' in early ''' 2016 ''' had reportedly announced that foreign owned companies had the 31 March deadline to submit Indigenisation compliance plans or risk being shut down. The move was seen as negatively aggressive and fellow Zanu-PF minister [[Patrick Chinamasa]] publicly defended foreign-owned banks arguing that they had already complied with the Indigenisation law.<ref name="standard01">Victoria Mtomba, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2016/04/03/chinamasa-vs-zhuwao/ Chinamasa vs Zhuwao], ''The Standard, Published:3 April 2016 , Retrieved: 24 April 2016''</ref> President Mugabe had to step in after the deadline to clarify that banks fell under the [[Banking Act]] essentially siding with Chinamasa. ''' Zhuwawo ''' later conceded that he had possibly misinterpreted certain things about the act:''"I am appointed by the President and as I take directions, it is quite possible that I can misinterpret certain things. I must be able to listen to my boss when my boss explains that I am misinterpreting certain things," ''<ref name="th003">Happiness Zengeni and Golden Sibanda, [http://www.herald.co.zw/indigenisation-feud-president-steps-in/ Indigenisation feud: President steps in], ''The Herald, Published:13 April 2016, Retrieved: 10 April 2016 ''</ref>

When ''' Zhuwao ''' was Minister of Youth and Indegenisation he was reported to have threatened [[Zodwa Wabantu]] with arrest if she was to dance without panties during the [[Harare International Carniva]]. Minister Zhuwao wrote a letter in response to Anne Nhira [[studio 263]] actress, who had complained about the participation of the pantieless Zodwa wabantu. After his reply and Anne's success in getting Zodwa banned, the actress was accused on being Minister Zhuwao's side dish. Both the minister and the actress denied the allegations.

The former [[Zvimba]] East legislator was reported to be in contempt of Parliament when he made violent disruptions to the speaker of parliament during his opening speech.<ref name="muny">Munyaradzi Bwanya, [http://archive.kubatana.net/html/archive/opin/090720mb.asp?sector=POLPAR&year=2009&range_start=61 Zhuwao and company in contempt of Parliament], ''Kubatana.net'', Published: July 20, 2009, Retrieved: December 15, 2014</ref>

''' Zhuwao ''' was reportedly involved in a salary dispute with farm workers at [[ Norton Tobacco farm ]] after he allegedly went for three months without paying them. Although having confirmed the incident, ''' Zhuwao ''' was quick to point out that since he was a tobacco farmer, he could only pay his employees after his crop had been auctioned.

Background

Patrick Zhuwao was born on 23 May 1967 to Sabina Mugabe (Robert Mugabe's sister ) and a Mozambican father. He is married to Beauty Zhuwao.

Educational Background

He holds five degrees which include BSc Computer Systems Engineering, MBA in Information Technology Management, BSc Hons Economics, Masters in Management and Public and Development Management and a MSc Economics from the University of Zimbabwe[1]. Zhuwao has four master’s degrees and is the chairman of his own think tank company Zhuwao Institute.[2]

Political career

Zhuwao entered mainstream politics when he won the Zvimba East seat under a Zanu-PF ticket in 2008 and was appointed the Deputy Minister for Science and Technology.[3] He has also held several positions within the Zanu- PF party including being a member of the Politburo. After having served his term as legislator for Zvimba East Constituency, Zhuwao failed to gather party support and was beaten at the party's primary elections by fellow party member Francis Mkwangwawira.

Regardless of failing to have secured a top political post within the party, Zhuwao remained very vocal in party politics in which he argued that the party should have moved on to name and shame all those that had sought to remove the president through illegal means.[4] Zhuwao also went on to pen articles in a local news daily in which he argued that the commission of inquiry on factional fights should apply itself vigorously on the matter.[5] Zhuwao also made the headlines when he claimed that he could be useful to the country if he could be an advisor to the government. He made the sentiments while highlighting that most of the economic decisions being made were not being made after vigorous consultations and research.[6]

After his uncle Robert Mugabe was placed under house arrest by the military it was speculated that Zhuwao went into hiding as he was on the list of the so-called criminals targeted by the military.

Business Interests

Patrick has numerous business interests in the country ranging from Agriculture to mobile phone operations. He is said to have a share in Norton Tobacco Farm which produces tobacco. There have been several comments in the electronic media which have also claimed that Zhuwao was a very good farmer with a good professional conduct.[7] Apart from farming ventures, He also has a stake in Telecel Zimbabwe via his stake the Empowerment Corporation. He is the current managing director of the Empowerment Corporation. The involvement of Zhuwao in Telecel Zimbabwe was said to be part of the company's compliance with the country's indigenisation bill.[8] Zhuwao is also the founder and chairman of Zhuwao Insitute which is a local think tank.

Disputes

Salary Dispute

Zhuwao was reportedly involved in a salary dispute with farm workers at Norton Tobacco farm after he allegedly went for three months without paying them. Although having confirmed the incident, Zhuwao was quick to point out that since he was a tobacco farmer, he could only pay his employees after his crop had been auctioned.

Violent Disruptions

The former Zvimba East legislator was reported to be in contempt of Parliament when he made violent disruptions to the speaker of parliament during his opening speech.[9]

A letter to Zodwa Wabantu

When Zhuwao was Minister of Youth and Indegenisation he was reported to have threatened Zodwa Wabantu with arrest if she was to dance without panties during the Harare International Carniva. Minister Zhuwao wrote a letter in response to Anne Nhira studio 263 actress, who had complained about the participation of the pantieless Zodwa wabantu. After his reply and Anne's success in getting Zodwa banned, the actress was accused on being Minister Zhuwao's side dish. Both the minister and the actress denied the allegations.

Indigenisation Confusion

As Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister, Zhuwawo was reported to have caused confusion on the terms of Zimbabwe's Indigenisation Law. Zhuwawo in early 2016 had reportedly announced that foreign owned companies had the 31 March deadline to submit Indigenisation compliance plans or risk being shut down. The move was seen as negatively aggressive and fellow Zanu-PF minister Patrick Chinamasa publicly defended foreign-owned banks arguing that they had already complied with the Indigenisation law.[10] President Mugabe had to step in after the deadline to clarify that banks fell under the Banking Act essentially siding with Chinamasa. Zhuwawo later conceded that he had possibly misinterpreted certain things about the act:"I am appointed by the President and as I take directions, it is quite possible that I can misinterpret certain things. I must be able to listen to my boss when my boss explains that I am misinterpreting certain things," [11]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Patrick Zhuwao was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Patrick Zhuwao is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$93,000. [12]

Dismissal

Zhuwawo was relieved of his duties in a new cabinet introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2017.New Cabinet





Claims against the Adminstration

In an interview with Voice of Africa Studio 7, former Public Service Minister Patrick Zhuwao said his uncle Robert Mugabe was being grossly mistreated by Mnangagwa’s Government. Zhuwao said that he was able to sneak into the country a number of times and had conversations with people who did not approve of the Mnangagwa administration. He said the administration was unpopular and must be removed.





Trivia

