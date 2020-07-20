Difference between revisions of "Patson Peter Travers"

Patson Peter Travers was a Zimbabwean sports administrator who rose through the leadership structures to become a member of the Sports Council, which preceded the Sports and Recreation Commission, between 1985 and 1991, in which he chaired the regulator body’s finance committee.

Background

Born Patson Peter Travers in Chinhoyi, on 14 February, 1934, he went to St John’s High School in Harare where he was better known by his nickname “Short Cut.’’

Sports Administration

Sport, especially football, was always his first love and he became Arcadia United chairman in 1968, having won the hearts of his community after having been the driving force behind the building of the Arcadia Community Centre between 1957 and 1961. Under his leadership, Arcadia United were transformed into a major force and they won the Castle Cup, in his first year at the helm of the club, and they successfully defended their silverware the following year. In 1974, he took over as the chairman of the then Football Association (now ZIFA) of this country before leaving to return to his beloved Arcadia United.

Arcadia United might now be just a Division Two side but, during Pat’s time, they were a major force in the game, powered by the likes of George “TNT” Rollo, Herman “Sea Cottage” Hendrikse, Alan “Teacher” Hlatywayo, David Jeremiah, Hedley Layton, and Jimmy Finch. The Arcadia United’s brand of good governance was instilled from way back by Pat Travers with many others like Brian Harry, Rummie Mohamed, to mention a few, following his lead.[1]

Music

After hanging up his boots, in the ‘60s, he joined a musical group, the Arcadia Rhythm Lads, which used to have joint shows with the City Quads at Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare.

He even accepted an invitation from one of London’s top band leaders in the ‘60s, Ted Heath, to play alongside him.

Legacy

Travers left a legacy, not only on the sports field administration, but also in the corporate field, rising through the ranks to be a leader in Rixi Taxi and Total Zimbabwe.

Death

He died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare, on July 16, 1998 after suffering a heart attack. His funeral drew hundreds of sports administrators from across the country for his burial at Warren Hills.





