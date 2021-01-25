Difference between revisions of "Patson Tafadzwa Mangwiro-Chikwaka"

In July 2018, Patson Tafadzwa Mangwiro-Chikwaka was elected to Ward 12 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5696 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Harare Municipality with 5696 votes, beating Maureen Nyemba of Zanu PF with 2015 votes, Mary Beauty Tsipa MDC-T with 275 votes, Tendayi Mupeta of BZA with 147 votes, Monalisa Mudziviri of ZIPP with 80 votes, Ester Nyaude of PRC with 73 votes and Meuriel Virimo of NCA with 39 votes. [1]

