Difference between revisions of "Patson Tafadzwa Mangwiro-Chikwaka"

In July 2018, Patson Tafadzwa Mangwiro-Chikwaka was elected to Ward 12 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5696 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Harare Municipality with 5696 votes, beating Maureen Nyemba of Zanu PF with 2015 votes, Mary Beauty Tsipa MDC-T with 275 votes, Tendayi Mupeta of BZA with 147 votes, Monalisa Mudziviri of ZIPP with 80 votes, Ester Nyaude of PRC with 73 votes and Meuriel Virimo of NCA with 39 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020