Paul Chanda Chongo Kabuswe is a Zambian politician. On 7 September 2021, Kabuswe was named Minister of Mines and Minerals by Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Age

Paul Chanda Kabuswe was born on 8 October 1973.[1]

Education

Kabuswe holds a Bsc in Politics and International Relations.[1]

Career

Politics

He served as Chililabombwe mayor. Paul Chanda Kabuswe joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) in January 2021.[2]

Kabuswe was named Minister of Mines and Minerals by Hakainde Hichilema.[3] He took over from Richard Musukwa who was also the member of parliament for Chililabombwe. Paul Chanda Kabuswe was elected member of parliament for Chililabombwe in the 2021 elections.[4]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Paul C C Kabuswe, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
  2. Charles Tembo, Chililabombwe UPND urges unity among members, The Mast, Published: January 31, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
  3. Zambian president names new mines minister, Reuters, Published: September 7, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
  4. Zambia names new mines minister, c.bank governor resigns, Mining Weekly, Published: September 7, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
