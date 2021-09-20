Difference between revisions of "Paul Chanda Kabuswe"
Paul Chanda Kabuswe
|Minister of Mines and Minerals- Zambia
|Assumed office
September 8, 2021
|President
|Hakainde Hichilema
|Preceded by
|Richard Musukwa
|Personal details
|Born
|October 8, 1973
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Residence
|Zambia
|Occupation
|Minister of Mines and Minerals
Paul Chanda Chongo Kabuswe is a Zambian politician. On 7 September 2021, Kabuswe was named Minister of Mines and Minerals by Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
Age
Paul Chanda Kabuswe was born on 8 October 1973.[1]
Education
Kabuswe holds a Bsc in Politics and International Relations.[1]
Career
Politics
He served as Chililabombwe mayor. Paul Chanda Kabuswe joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) in January 2021.[2]
Kabuswe was named Minister of Mines and Minerals by Hakainde Hichilema.[3] He took over from Richard Musukwa who was also the member of parliament for Chililabombwe. Paul Chanda Kabuswe was elected member of parliament for Chililabombwe in the 2021 elections.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Paul C C Kabuswe, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
- ↑ Charles Tembo, Chililabombwe UPND urges unity among members, The Mast, Published: January 31, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
- ↑ Zambian president names new mines minister, Reuters, Published: September 7, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
- ↑ Zambia names new mines minister, c.bank governor resigns, Mining Weekly, Published: September 7, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021