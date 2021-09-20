|description= Paul Chanda Chongo Kabuswe is a Zambian politician. On 7 September 2021, Kabuswe was named Minister of Mines and Minerals by Hakainde Hichilema.

Paul Chanda Chongo Kabuswe is a Zambian politician. On 7 September 2021, Kabuswe was named Minister of Mines and Minerals by Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Age

Paul Chanda Kabuswe was born on 8 October 1973.[1]

Education

Kabuswe holds a Bsc in Politics and International Relations.[1]

Career

Politics

He served as Chililabombwe mayor. Paul Chanda Kabuswe joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) in January 2021.[2]

Kabuswe was named Minister of Mines and Minerals by Hakainde Hichilema.[3] He took over from Richard Musukwa who was also the member of parliament for Chililabombwe. Paul Chanda Kabuswe was elected member of parliament for Chililabombwe in the 2021 elections.[4]