Revision as of 08:11, 8 July 2021
Paul Chima is a Major-General ins the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.
Career
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.[1]
