'''Paul Chima''' is a Zimbabwean military personnel and a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army.He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier general on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.[1]