In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

'''Paul Chima''' is a Major-General in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

References

