'''Paul Chima''' is a Major-General ins the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.
'''Paul Chima''' is a Major-General in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.
  
 
Latest revision as of 08:16, 8 July 2021

Paul Chima is a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.[1]

  1. Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, CDF challenges senior officers, The Herald, Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021


