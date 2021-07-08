Difference between revisions of "Paul Chima"
'''Paul Chima''' is a Major-General
'''Paul Chima''' is a Major-General the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>
Paul Chima is a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.[1]
- ↑ Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, CDF challenges senior officers, The Herald, Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021