Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Paul Chima"

Page Discussion
 
Line 4: Line 4:
  
 
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>
 
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
In August 2021, Chima was moved from Chief of Staff administration staff at army headquarters to ZDF headquarters as Inspector General.<ref name="HZ">Elita Chikwati, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-new-zna-chief/ President appoints new ZNA chief], ''The Herald'', Published: August 7, 2021, Retrieved: August 7, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 11:23, 7 August 2021

Paul Chima is a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.[1]

In August 2021, Chima was moved from Chief of Staff administration staff at army headquarters to ZDF headquarters as Inspector General.[2]

References

  1. Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, CDF challenges senior officers, The Herald, Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021
  2. Elita Chikwati, President appoints new ZNA chief, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2021, Retrieved: August 7, 2021


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Paul_Chima&oldid=109181"