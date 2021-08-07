In August 2021, Chima was moved from Chief of Staff administration staff at army headquarters to ZDF headquarters as Inspector General.<ref name="HZ">Elita Chikwati, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-new-zna-chief/ President appoints new ZNA chief], ''The Herald'', Published: August 7, 2021, Retrieved: August 7, 2021</ref>

In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

Paul Chima is a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

