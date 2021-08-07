Difference between revisions of "Paul Chima"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 11:23, 7 August 2021
Paul Chima is a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major-General on the 18th of December 2017.
Career
In December 2017, Paul Chima was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Brigadier-General to the rank of Major-General.[1]
In August 2021, Chima was moved from Chief of Staff administration staff at army headquarters to ZDF headquarters as Inspector General.[2]
References
- ↑ Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, CDF challenges senior officers, The Herald, Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021
- ↑ Elita Chikwati, President appoints new ZNA chief, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2021, Retrieved: August 7, 2021