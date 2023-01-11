On the 16th of November 2017, Chimedza was arrested as he tried to run away to South Africa at an Army checkpoint near Bubi.This followed [[Operation Restore Legacy]], a an operation which was carried by the military. After Robert Mugabe resignation, a new cabinet was appointed by his successor [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]. Chimedza among others was relieved of his duties.[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/12/01/full-list-former-ministers-dropped-president-mnangagwas-first-cabinet/ Read More]

Paul Chimedza is a Zimbabwean politician and a former member of Zanu-PF. He is the former Minister of State for Masvingo. He was dismissed from government in December 2014 as the Deputy Minister of Health. His dismissal was part of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front's restructuring process which also saw the ouster of the party's top members including the then Vice-president Joice Mujuru. In November 2017 he was arrested whilst trying to run away to South Africa. He was expelled from the party for the second time in November 2017 following a military operation code-named Operation Restore Legacy.Chimedza is a medical doctor by profession.

He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 29 June 1967, Masvingo Province. [2]

Marriage: Married with three children. [2]

School / Education

Primary: Chimedza Primary School, Norupiri Primary School as well as Mukaro Primary School.

Secondary: Gokomere High School, which was one of the best schools in the country during this period. <, ref name="parli"/>

Tertiary: University of Zimbabwe, Makerere University in Uganda and Witwatersrand University in South Africa where he earned a number of degrees. [2]



Service/Career

In Politics

Chimedza's political career is traced back to his days at the University of Zimbabwe. He started political activism when he joined the Zanu-PF branch at the University of Zimbabwe. [2] Chimedza then served as a medical doctor in Masvingo Province. He also doubled his capabilities when he joined the ruling Zanu PF party Provincial Committee and was given the responsibility to lead the Health Department in the party. He was reported to have maximized on his post and began to plan his political future. [2]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu South returned to Parliament:

Paul Chimedza of Zanu PF with 7 927 votes or 68.04 percent,

of Zanu PF with 7 927 votes or 68.04 percent, Eriam Musendekwa of MDC–T with 3 723 votes or 31.96 percent.

Total 11 650 votes

As a Medical Doctor

Chimedza worked in various facets of the medical profession and the most general being a medical doctor. He worked as the Country Director for Africare for Zimbabwe and Zambia regions. [3] He reached his zenith when he was appointed deputy minister in the ministry of health and child welfare which was led by David Parirenyatwa.

Events

Controversies

He was part of the controversy which rocked the ministry of heath in 2014. Chimedza clashed with his minister and the permanent secretary in the ministry over some administrative regulations of how the ministry was to be run. This clash was presented in the media as a conflict of interests surrounding the holding of administrative offices whilst simultaneously working as general practitioners. [4] In 2014, he made headlines when he threatened to shut down Tsholotsho District Hospital for mismanagement and poor service delivery. He was quoted as saying; “How does a hospital run when all toilets are not functioning? This is a serious disaster because we are dealing with sick people here and they need clean functioning toilets, not this system of resorting to Blair toilets. Ideally, we should shut down this hospital because you are failing. Where then will people get treatment if we close?” [5]

Dismissal From Government

Chimedza was believed to have sympathised with Joice Mujuru who was also dismissed from the government on allegations of fanning factionalism, corruption, abuse of office and plotting to remove Robert Mugabe from power. Chimedza was believed to have been linked to the Mujuru faction which suffered heavy blows through dismissals from both party and government.

Appointment as Minister of State for Masvingo

Chimedza was appointed as the Minister of Sate for Masvingo Province in a cabinet reshuffle in October 2017. He replaced Shuvai Mahofa who had passed way in August 2017.

2017 Arrest and Dismissal

On 16 November 2017, Chimedza was arrested as he tried to run away to South Africa, at an Army checkpoint near Bubi. This followed Operation Restore Legacy, an operation which was carried by the military (military coup). After Robert Mugabe's resignation, a new cabinet was appointed by his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa. Chimedza, among others, was relieved of his duties.Read More

Trivia

Chimedza likes going to the gymn.

References