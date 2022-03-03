In July 2018, Paul Chiyimbira was elected to Ward 25 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 885 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Chaminuka RDC with 885 votes, beating Chipo Saurosi of MDC Alliance with 202 votes. [1]

[2]