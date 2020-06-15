Difference between revisions of "Paul Kisimisi"

In July 2018, Paul Kisimisi was elected to Ward 8 Makonde RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 7095 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Makonde RDC with 7095 votes, beating Muzondiwa Nyirongo of MDC-Alliance with 540 votes and Everest Chandigere, independent with 504 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

