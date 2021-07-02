Paul Madzore is a Zimbabwean politician and musician. He was a member of parliament for the MDC-T party led by Morgan Tsvangirai before he defected to the newly formed MDC Renewal Team led which was led by Tendai Biti.





Political career

Madzore was elected member of parliament in 2013 for Glen View south constituency in Harare. After the elections which ushered him into parliament, his party led by Tsvangirai was followed by internal factional wars which resulted in a breakaway by some senior members. The breakaway party was led by Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. The breakaway party became to be known as MDC Renewal Team. Madzore was one of the 21 members of parliament from the MDC T who had defected to the newly formed party.[1]

However, on March 17, 2015, the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda made a ruling that members of the MDC-T who had formed their own party were no longer part of parliament. This was after Buhera west MP Oliver Mandipaka had moved a motion in parliament calling for the dismissal of the 21 MDC-T MPs who had broke away from their party . The motion was further strengthened by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who wrote to the speaker of parliament requesting the parliamentary recall of the so called 21 rebel MPs.[1]

Discography

Albums

Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe (2018)



