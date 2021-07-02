In 2018, Paul Madzore released an album titled ''Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe''. The album had four tracks ''Tiberekei Tifambe'', ''Majaya/Mhandara Musatya'', ''Mweya Wakanaka'', ''Ngainyururwe Mumvura Ngwena''.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/madzore-in-pro-chamisa-mdc-alliance-album/ Madzore in pro-Chamisa, MDC Alliance album], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: April 4, 2018, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

'''Paul Madzore''' is a Zimbabwean politician and musician. He was a member of parliament for the MDC-T party led by [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] before he defected to the newly formed [[MDC Renewal Team]] led which was led by [[Tendai Biti]].

Paul Madzore is a Zimbabwean politician and musician. He was a member of parliament for the MDC-T party led by Morgan Tsvangirai before he defected to the newly formed MDC Renewal Team led which was led by Tendai Biti.

Background

Children

Paul Madzore has two children with his ex-wife Philda Kanengoni.[1]

Maintenance issues

In 2016, Paul Madzore was taken to court by his former wife Philda Kanengoni for failing to cater for his two children. Madzore told magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe that ever since he lost his parliamentary seat he had no alternative source of income.

Madzore was in arrears of $1 040. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Madzore was sentenced to a three-month jail term which was wholly suspended on condition he paid the money on or before April 29 2016.

On October 30, 2013, Madzore was ordered by the Civil Court to pay a monthly maintenance fee of $300 for the upkeep of his two children.[1]

Political career

Madzore was elected member of parliament in 2013 for Glen View south constituency in Harare. After the elections which ushered him into parliament, his party led by Tsvangirai was followed by internal factional wars which resulted in a breakaway by some senior members. The breakaway party was led by Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. The breakaway party became to be known as MDC Renewal Team. Madzore was one of the 21 members of parliament from the MDC T who had defected to the newly formed party.[2]

However, on March 17, 2015, the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda made a ruling that members of the MDC-T who had formed their own party were no longer part of parliament. This was after Buhera west MP Oliver Mandipaka had moved a motion in parliament calling for the dismissal of the 21 MDC-T MPs who had broke away from their party . The motion was further strengthened by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who wrote to the speaker of parliament requesting the parliamentary recall of the so called 21 rebel MPs.[2]

Music Career

In 2018, Paul Madzore released an album titled Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe. The album had four tracks Tiberekei Tifambe, Majaya/Mhandara Musatya, Mweya Wakanaka, Ngainyururwe Mumvura Ngwena.[3]

By 2021, Madzore had released 14 albums.

Discography

Albums

Manyararireiko (2021)

Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe (2018)



