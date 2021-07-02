Difference between revisions of "Paul Madzore"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Albums)
|(8 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date =
|+
| birth_date =
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 49:
|Line 49:
| predecessor =
| predecessor =
| successor =
| successor =
|−
| party =
|+
| party =
| movement =
| movement =
|−
|−
| opponents =
| opponents =
| boards =
| boards =
|Line 82:
|Line 80:
'''Paul Madzore''' is a Zimbabwean politician and musician. He was a member of parliament for the MDC-T party led by [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] before he defected to the newly formed [[MDC Renewal Team]] led which was led by [[Tendai Biti]].
'''Paul Madzore''' is a Zimbabwean politician and musician. He was a member of parliament for the MDC-T party led by [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] before he defected to the newly formed [[MDC Renewal Team]] led which was led by [[Tendai Biti]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
== Political career ==
== Political career ==
|Line 101:
|Line 114:
* [[Nelson Chamisa]]
* [[Nelson Chamisa]]
|}
|}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Discography==
==Discography==
===Albums===
===Albums===
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Paul Madzore- Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia Paul Madzore, Paul Madzore, Paul Madzore albums, Paul Madzore songs
|keywords=Wikipedia Paul Madzore, Paul Madzore, Paul Madzore albums, Paul Madzore songs
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
}}
}}
Revision as of 11:13, 2 July 2021
|Paul Madzore
Paul Madzore
|Born
|June 30, 1970
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Years active
|2000 to present
|Known for
|Being Member of Parliament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Paul Madzore is a Zimbabwean politician and musician. He was a member of parliament for the MDC-T party led by Morgan Tsvangirai before he defected to the newly formed MDC Renewal Team led which was led by Tendai Biti.
Background
Children
Paul Madzore has two children with his ex-wife Philda Kanengoni.[1]
Maintenance issues
In 2016, Paul Madzore was taken to court by his former wife Philda Kanengoni for failing to cater for his two children. Madzore told magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe that ever since he lost his parliamentary seat he had no alternative source of income.
Madzore was in arrears of $1 040. He pleaded guilty to the charge.
Madzore was sentenced to a three-month jail term which was wholly suspended on condition he paid the money on or before April 29 2016.
On October 30, 2013, Madzore was ordered by the Civil Court to pay a monthly maintenance fee of $300 for the upkeep of his two children.[1]
Political career
Madzore was elected member of parliament in 2013 for Glen View south constituency in Harare. After the elections which ushered him into parliament, his party led by Tsvangirai was followed by internal factional wars which resulted in a breakaway by some senior members. The breakaway party was led by Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. The breakaway party became to be known as MDC Renewal Team. Madzore was one of the 21 members of parliament from the MDC T who had defected to the newly formed party.[2]
However, on March 17, 2015, the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda made a ruling that members of the MDC-T who had formed their own party were no longer part of parliament. This was after Buhera west MP Oliver Mandipaka had moved a motion in parliament calling for the dismissal of the 21 MDC-T MPs who had broke away from their party . The motion was further strengthened by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who wrote to the speaker of parliament requesting the parliamentary recall of the so called 21 rebel MPs.[2]
Music Career
In 2018, Paul Madzore released an album titled Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe. The album had four tracks Tiberekei Tifambe, Majaya/Mhandara Musatya, Mweya Wakanaka, Ngainyururwe Mumvura Ngwena.[3]
By 2021, Madzore had released 14 albums.
Discography
Albums
- Manyararireiko (2021)
- Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe (2018)
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 EX-MP Madzore falls on hard times, The Herald, Published: March 30, 2016, Retrieved: July 2, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , Tsvangirai Dispatches Dismissal Letters to Rebel MPs,Nehanda Radio, published:10 Mar 2015,retrieved:18 Mar 2015"
- ↑ Madzore in pro-Chamisa, MDC Alliance album, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: April 4, 2018, Retrieved: July 2, 2021