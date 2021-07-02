However, on March 17, 2015, the speaker of parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] made a ruling that members of the [[MDC-T]] who had formed their own party were no longer part of parliament. This was after Buhera west MP [[Oliver Mandipaka]] had moved a motion in parliament calling for the dismissal of the 21 MDC-T MPs who had broke away from their party . The motion was further strengthened by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who wrote to the speaker of parliament requesting the parliamentary recall of the so called 21 rebel MPs.<ref name="nehanda"/>

Paul Madzore is a Zimbabwean politician and musician. He was a member of parliament for the MDC-T party led by Morgan Tsvangirai before he defected to the newly formed MDC Renewal Team led which was led by Tendai Biti.

Background

He is Solomon Madzore's elder brother.

Children

Paul Madzore has two children with his ex-wife Philda Kanengoni.[1]

In December 2016, Madzore's son Paul Madzore Junior died at Parirenyatwa Hospital. At the time of his death, Paul Junior was 17 and in Form 4 at Mufakose High in Harare. He had a running stomach for about three weeks. According to his Uncle Solomon, Paul junior succumbed to what seemed to be a difficulty in breathing and a serious level of dehydration due to loss of fluids when he had an incessant running stomach.[2]

Legal issues

Maintenance

In 2016, Paul Madzore was taken to court by his former wife Philda Kanengoni for failing to cater for his two children. Madzore told magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe that ever since he lost his parliamentary seat he had no alternative source of income.

Madzore was in arrears of $1 040. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Madzore was sentenced to a three-month jail term which was wholly suspended on condition he paid the money on or before April 29 2016.

On October 30, 2013, Madzore was ordered by the Civil Court to pay a monthly maintenance fee of $300 for the upkeep of his two children.[1]

Bank debt

In 2018, Paul Madzore was taken to the High Court over an outstanding bank loan amounting to $22 000. Madzore had benefited from an overdraft facility with CBZ Bank in 2015, but failed to repay it within the agreed time frame.

CBZ Bank then instituted legal proceedings, claiming $22 087 plus interest. The interest was calculated from May 30, 2017, to the date of payment of the full loan at the rate of 26 percent per annum.[3]

Political career

Madzore was elected member of parliament in 2013 for Glen View south constituency in Harare. After the elections which ushered him into parliament, his party led by Tsvangirai was followed by internal factional wars which resulted in a breakaway by some senior members. The breakaway party was led by Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma. The breakaway party became to be known as MDC Renewal Team. Madzore was one of the 21 members of parliament from the MDC T who had defected to the newly formed party.[4]

However, on March 17, 2015, the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda made a ruling that members of the MDC-T who had formed their own party were no longer part of parliament. This was after Buhera west MP Oliver Mandipaka had moved a motion in parliament calling for the dismissal of the 21 MDC-T MPs who had broke away from their party . The motion was further strengthened by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who wrote to the speaker of parliament requesting the parliamentary recall of the so called 21 rebel MPs.[4]

In October 2016, Madzore rejoined the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai.[5]

Music Career

In 2018, Paul Madzore released an album titled Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe. The album had four tracks Tiberekei Tifambe, Majaya/Mhandara Musatya, Mweya Wakanaka, Ngainyururwe Mumvura Ngwena.[6]

By 2021, Madzore had released 14 albums.

Discography

Albums

Manyararireiko (2021)

Mhenyamauro Volume 11 Tiberekei Tifambe (2018)



